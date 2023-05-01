George E. Sene, 72, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center.
George was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Jan. 13, 1951, the son of the late Norman O. and Marjorie I. (Bennett) Sene. He is the brother of Linda L. Poirier and her husband, David, of Uxbridge, Mass., and his late brother, Russell A. Sene, and leaves his sister-in-law, Nancy Sene, of Uxbridge, Mass.
He leaves his nephews and niece, Russ Sene of Uxbridge, Mass., Chris Sene of Uxbridge, Mass., David Poirier Jr. and his wife, Arianna, of Round Rock, Texas, Alyssa Poirier of Uxbridge, Mass., and his great-nephews and nieces. He also leaves many friends.
George was a lifelong resident of Blackstone. He was a graduate of Blackstone High School, Class of 1969. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam War. George enjoyed watching sports and watching television.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 4, at Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Route 126, Bellingham, Mass., with visiting time from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George E. Sene to the American Heart Association, 1 State St., Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908 or www.heart.org would be appreciated.
