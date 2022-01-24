George Hanuschak, 94, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Janet (Bond) Hanuschak, happily married for 50 years. A lifelong resident of Cumberland, he was the son of the late Peter and Mary (Chubka) Hanuschak.
George was the owner of Hanuschak Insurance Agency of Cumberland since 1953, eventually passing the business to his son, David. He was a longtime member and past President of Cumberland Kiwanis Club.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses: Peter and Susan Hanuschak, David and Susan Hanuschak, Brian and Stephanie Hanuschak, Michelle Love, and Michael and Rhonda Love. He also leaves his 11 grandchildren, Max Hanuschak, Brian and Casey Hanuschak, Lia and Micah Burch, Sara Hanuschak, Alec and Maureen Hanuschak, Kyle Hanuschak, Rachel Hanuschak, Ian Love, Erik Love, Samuel Love, and David Love. He was the proud great-grandfather to granddaughter Avery Hanuschak. He was the brother of the late Barbara Baccari.
George was a graduate of The University of Rhode Island, majoring in business and history. Always a lover of foreign and domestic travel, he and Janet had visited all but one continent through the years. They golfed many famous courses during their travels, as well as being former members of Kirkbrae. George enjoyed tennis and skiing for many years of his long life. As most everyone that knew him is aware, he also enjoyed his cigars and a fine Scotch. George will always be the larger-than-life, no-nonsense man, with a sharp mind and a huge heart. He will remain forever in our hearts, his presence will be missed by many.
At George’s request, the burial will be private and a memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. Visit www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
