George P. DiScuillo, 86, of Summer Street, Manville, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
He was the beloved husband of the late Teresa A. (Grimaldi) DiScuillo.
Born in Westerly, a son of the late George and Marion (LaValle) DiScuillo, he had lived in North Providence and Pawtucket, before moving to Manville in 1998.
Mr. DiScuillo worked as a machinist for Texas Instruments, Attleboro, Mass., retiring in 1999, previously working at Emblem & Badge and Spencer Worsted Co., Pawtucket.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Gilbert of Lincoln and Paula Francis of Smithfield; nine grandchildren: Nicholas Demuth, Isabella Francis, Jennifer Gilbert, Justin Gilbert, Shaun Leibrich, Ashley Gilbert, David, Dylan and Douglas Hall; one sister, Gloria Harford, of Sparks, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Edward DiScuillo, Donald DiScuillo and Frederick DiScuillo.
George was the type of person who could talk to anyone and everyone. His friendly demeanor and sense of humor would draw people to him. He was the type of man who would willingly chase his granddaughter up and down slides at the playground and the type who would call you just to ask how you were doing. Whether he was your family, friend or your Grampy, you could always count on him to be there for you. He is now reunited with his wife, Teresa, where they can celebrate their 67th year together.
His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, would be appreciated.
