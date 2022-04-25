George Royal Roy was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He left this world on April 16, 2022, at the age of 80.
He was predeceased by both parents and his brother Richard. He was born in Woonsocket to Royal and Flora (Durand) Roy on June 21, 1941, and lived most of his life in Manville before moving to Chepachet in 2008.
After graduating from Mount Saint Charles Academy and Johnson & Wales University, he furthered his education at Providence College studying advanced accounting and their computer applications. He joined the accounting firm Christian & Co. and worked there for 6 years before transitioning to health care administration at local hospitals in Woonsocket, Fogarty and Landmark, until his retirement at the age of 70.
While he loved his work, his greatest love was for his wife of 60 years, Lorraine, and their daughters, Michelle Roy and Monique (Lawrence) Desormier. Over the course of time, his home became filled with grandchildren which to George was his pride. He reserved a special place in his heart for his three grandchildren, Kyla, Addison and Maxwell. To them, he was “Papa” and there was nothing he would not do for them. His love and life lessons will never be forgotten. Being “Papa” brought him great joy and truly completed his life. His love and focus on the well-being and happiness of his daughters and grandchildren was abundantly clear to all, as it was always a topic of conversation. His priority was spending time together, and he cherished all the family gatherings, vacations and celebrations over the years.
George was known as a kind individual who was always there to provide help and advice. He was deeply committed to his community and his extended family. He was a humble man who valued family, hard work and perseverance. He was an active member of St. James Church in Manville serving as an altar boy in his youth and later as an active member and president of St James CYO.
When George was 16, he decided he wanted to become a volunteer fireman. Fire Chief Fortier accepted him initially as a sub because of his age, but four years later he became a regular fireman. He went on to train at the Newport Naval Base to expand his fire expertise and was the first to train at Fogarty Hospital in the extensive advanced first aid course, qualifying him as an Emergency Medical Technician.
George also dedicated his time and talents to several emergency organizations. He served as president of the Manville Firemen’s Association, president of the Board of Directors of the Northern Lincoln Ambulance Corp. and a member of the state committee of the Emergency Medical Service. He was instrumental in the merger of the local Ambulance Corp. with the Fire Department. He was a member of the Blackstone Valley Firemen’s Association serving on its executive board as secretary/treasurer. This continued after his retirement as a firefighter, serving the Manville Fire District as a fire warden and treasurer.
Beyond the fire/rescue departments, George served his community as the town of Lincoln’s Civil Defense Director, member of St. James CYO (sports program participant and later president of its youth programs), member of the Lincoln High Athletic Booster Club (president), member of the Manville Rod and Gun Club, member of the Woonsocket Rotary Club and member of the Employer in Support of the Guard and Reserve (executive board treasurer).
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the St. James Church, 33 Division St., in Manville, R.I. Family will be receiving those wishing to pay their respects prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m. at the church. For online condolences visit, www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.