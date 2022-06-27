George Thomas Rigby Sr., 79, of Pawtucket, passed away on June 22, 2022, at 9:13 a.m., surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born on May 20, 1943, to the late Sidney Rigby & Gladys (Carline) Simoneau. George is survived by his wife Marsha (Hunt) Rigby they were married for 57 years and would have celebrated their 58th anniversary on July 31. He also leaves his daughter, Sharon Sexton-Brady, of Pawtucket, his son George T. Rigby Jr. and his wife, Kristine, of Bristol, and the late Brian D. Rigby. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Kayleigh, Jonathon, Amanda, Nicole, Mollie, Ashleigh, Michael, Alexa, Victoria, Emily, and his great-grandchildren Natalia, Olivia, Aiden, Noah, Joshua, Luna, Isabella and Avery. He also leaves his sister, Beverly Merrill, and his brothers Wayne Simoneau and his wife, Carol, and Larry Simoneau and his wife, Martha.
George’s personality was such that should you need a helping hand, he was always there for you. He also loved spending time with his family and friends, and he enjoyed camping at Echo Lake Campground for many years, boating, fishing, playing horseshoes and his pick-up trucks. George graduated from West (Shea) High School in 1962 and graduated from the School of Practical Arts in Boston.
Funeral arrangements are private per George’s request. For online condolences, visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
