George W. Stansfield Jr., 83, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, after a prolonged hospitalization in the VA Medical Center, Providence.
He was formerly the husband of the late Carol (Bara) Schora.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., he was the son of the late George W. and Leola (Alger) Stansfield Sr. George was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. He was a graduate of the Cumberland High School.
He was a US Navy Veteran.
George was a costume jewelry sales representative who loved his work. He was introduced to the jewelry business from his father where they both worked and flourished with Cote’ Creations. George helped in the start up of three jewelry companies throughout his years in the industry that were all successful. Upon retirement, his passion was still with him, and he started another small company to keep him busy in the industry.
He was a past president of the Fashion Jewelry Association (FJAA), past president of the Ashton-Berkeley-Quinville Social Club, co-founder and past vice president of the state of R.I. Snowmobile Association, co-founder and past president of The Blackstone Valley Snowmobile Club, and co-founder and past president of the MAC Hunter’s Club, Cumberland.
Additionally, George was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Associate Membership (FOPA) Lodge #14, Cumberland, Cumberland Beagle Club, the R.I. Chevy Owners Association, AARP and U.S. Golf Association. He was a member of the steering committee for the Cumberlandfest in 1992, and the Cumberland-Lincoln Lions Club.
George was a Life Member of the American Legion Post 14, Cumberland, and the National Rifle Association (NRA).
He is survived by his children, George W. Stansfield III and his wife, Heather, of Cumberland, and Joyce Dupuis and her husband, Neal, of Lincoln; his brother B. Michael Stansfield and his wife, Donna, of West Warwick, and his two sisters, Shirley Risk and her late husband, James, of Lincoln, and Carolyn Hayden and her husband, Edward, of Port Orange, Fla; his four grandchildren, Alison, Stephanie, Rebecca and Hayden; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Camila, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dedicated friends. He was the brother of his late twin sister, L. Jean Simoneau.
He was the longtime friend of 50 years to Mary Corvese. He was the companion of the late Carolyn Brand.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to George's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VA Medical Center in Providence, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
