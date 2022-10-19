Georgette L. Rouette, 75, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Hope Hospice Hulitar Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the loving wife of the late Edward R. Rouette. Georgette and Ed were married on June 4, 1966, and shared over 48 years together until Ed’s passing in July 2014.

Born and raised in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late George and Lea (Berthiaume) Lanctot. She was a lifelong resident of the city.

