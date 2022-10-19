Georgette L. Rouette, 75, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Hope Hospice Hulitar Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the loving wife of the late Edward R. Rouette. Georgette and Ed were married on June 4, 1966, and shared over 48 years together until Ed’s passing in July 2014.
Born and raised in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late George and Lea (Berthiaume) Lanctot. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
In her earlier years Georgette worked at Jed Delta in Woonsocket and was later employed at CVS for many years before retiring.
Georgette’ life focused on her family, church and home.
Georgette was a longtime communicant of St. Agatha’s Parish. She volunteered her time for numerous activities at the parish. You could always count of Georgette to step up and help with whatever the situation. Family activities were priority for Georgette and she went the extra mile to make any and all holidays fun and memorable. Georgette tended to her yard with such care that it was beautiful every season.
Georgette is survived by her son, Gary Rouette, and her daughter, Roxanne Ackley, both of Mapleville. She was the proud grandmother of Danielle Ackley and Kyle Rouette. She was the sister of George Lanctot of Woonsocket, Diane Bergen of Franklin, Mass., and the late Pauline Ober and Irene Perry. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
A committal prayer service for Georgette will be Monday, Oct. 24, at 11:15 a.m., at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice Center 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI. 02904.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, RI, 02895.
