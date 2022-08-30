Gerald A. Laferriere Sr., 84, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
He is the beloved husband of the late Elaine L. (Tancrede) Laferriere. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on March 21, 1938, he is the son of the late William G. and Yvonne (Ferron) Laferriere. He is the loving father of Michelle S. Brunetti and her fiancé, Jorge Diogo, of North Smithfield, Gerald A. Laferriere Jr. and his partner, Jean Paniss, of Osteen, Fla., William A. Laferriere and his wife, Susan, of Millville, Mass., Kimberly A. Rockwell and her husband, Brian, of Blackstone, the late Laura L. Laferriere, and daughter-in-law Leone Laferriere of Woonsocket. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Alicia Brunetti, Anthony Brunetti, Sara Laferriere, Brianna Pabon and her husband Emmanuel, Elriel Laferriere, Abby Rose Laferriere, Chantal Laferriere, Karissa Rockwell, his late grandson Richard Brunetti Jr. and his wife, Melissa Brunetti; his beautiful great-granddaughters, Madison Brunetti, Alannah Pabon and Penelope Pabon. He is the brother of the late Normand Laferriere, Bernard “Dizzy” Laferriere, Jean Paul Laferriere and Rene Laferriere. He is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Gerald was a resident of North Smithfield, formerly of Pinellas Park, Fla., Bellingham and Blackstone, Mass. He owned and operated Jerry’s Barber Shop in Woonsocket from 1963 to 1990 until closing. He also worked for Big D Markets as crew chief, NHD in Bellingham, Woonsocket, and Millis as shift supervisor until their closing, then Colt Manufacturing in Medway, Mass.
He was a United States Army Veteran attaining the rank of SP4 serving from 1957 to 1959.
Gerald served as president of the Woonsocket Local 356 Barbers Union, was a member of the Bungay Brook Club in Bellingham, and former member of the Boy Scout Troop 18 in Bellingham for many years. He and his wife Elaine were members of St. Theresa’s Parish, Blackstone, and enjoyed singing in the choir together.
He attended Johnson and Wales University majoring in business. Mr. Laferriere was a former vice president of the Men’s Club, Unit 4 of the Mainlands of Tamarac, Pinellas Park, Fla., where he enjoyed playing shuffleboard, cards, and spending time with his many friends. His greatest joy in life however, was spending time with his beautiful wife and loving family. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and was often noted to be the life of the party. He also was the man with the video camera in hand at all family events trying to capture every moment of family joy. He will be greatly missed by all.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m., from Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Divine Mercy Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
