Gerald A. Laferriere Sr., 84, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

He is the beloved husband of the late Elaine L. (Tancrede) Laferriere. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on March 21, 1938, he is the son of the late William G. and Yvonne (Ferron) Laferriere. He is the loving father of Michelle S. Brunetti and her fiancé, Jorge Diogo, of North Smithfield, Gerald A. Laferriere Jr. and his partner, Jean Paniss, of Osteen, Fla., William A. Laferriere and his wife, Susan, of Millville, Mass., Kimberly A. Rockwell and her husband, Brian, of Blackstone, the late Laura L. Laferriere, and daughter-in-law Leone Laferriere of Woonsocket. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Alicia Brunetti, Anthony Brunetti, Sara Laferriere, Brianna Pabon and her husband Emmanuel, Elriel Laferriere, Abby Rose Laferriere, Chantal Laferriere, Karissa Rockwell, his late grandson Richard Brunetti Jr. and his wife, Melissa Brunetti; his beautiful great-granddaughters, Madison Brunetti, Alannah Pabon and Penelope Pabon. He is the brother of the late Normand Laferriere, Bernard “Dizzy” Laferriere, Jean Paul Laferriere and Rene Laferriere. He is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.