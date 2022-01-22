Gerald C. Ferguson, 86, of McGirr Street, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Holiday Retirement, Manville.
He was the beloved husband of the late Beatrice M. (Short) Ferguson.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Gavin and Margaret (Carr) Ferguson, he had lived in Cumberland since 1961.
Mr. Ferguson worked as a lineman and payphone repairman for Verizon retiring in 1996. He would later work for the town of Lincoln School Department delivering meals to the schools.
Gerald loved to play with his children and grandchildren, as well as traveling cross country and camping with his wife, Beatrice. He was a communicant of St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, Cumberland, where he sang in the choir, and was a member of the St. Thomas Council, K of C. A U.S. Army veteran, he served as a specialist during peacetime. He was a volunteer for the Cumberland Public Library and the Cumberland Senior Center.
He is survived by two daughters, Karen E. Buteau of Blackstone, Mass., and Lorri A. Provencal of Cumberland; two sons, David A. Ferguson of Pawtucket, and Stephen M. Ferguson of Coventry; one sister, Elizabeth Klemick of Miami, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, Joshua Sabourin, Emily Ferguson, Evan Ferguson, Brendan Ferguson, Meghan Ferguson, Jasmine Ferguson, Michael Ferguson, Allen Buteau, Kimberly Buteau, Maribeth Buteau, Jane Buteau, Sydney Provencal, Jason Provencal, Casey Provencal and Cameron Provencal; and two great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Cody. He was the brother of the late Gavin B. Ferguson Jr., Robert Ferguson, Charles Ferguson and Ann Marsland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m., in Saint Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Friends of the Cumberland Public Library Bookstore, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I. 02864, or to the Cumberland Senior Center,1464 Diamond Hill Road #1, Cumberland, R.I. 02864, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com . Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.