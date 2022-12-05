Gerald “Gerry” L. Cote, 84, of Greenville, R.I., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Stillwater Nursing Home, Greenville, R.I., with loving family by his side.
He is the beloved husband of Jeanne H. (Harpin) Cote. They were married for 64 years.
He is the loving father of Rosanne C. Alwine, Ronald M. Cote and his wife, Suzanne, Lisa J. Carpentier and her husband, Robert, and brother of Jeannine V. Dionne and her husband, John. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, David Alwine, Steven Alwine, Sharyn (Alwine)Thomas, Elena (Alwine) Coombs, Eric Cote, Julie (Cote) Keene, Robert Carpentier Jr., Daniel Carpentier, and Shannon (Carpentier) Turcotte. He also leaves 20 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Angel Marie Cote, his infant great-granddaughter, Lilianna Provost, and son-in-law, Dennis Alwine.
Born in Woonsocket on Nov. 15, 1938, he is the son of the late Gilbert L. and Celia (Giguere) Cote. Gerry was a resident most recently of Greenville, formerly a lifelong resident of Woonsocket.
He was a graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy, Class of 1956. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he served one year in Japan as a Russian linguist, followed by an assignment at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee, Mass., He also served a year in the Rhode Island Army National Guard. Gerry worked at Crosby Valve & Gage Company in Wrentham, Mass., for 20 years until retiring.
He was a communicant and active member of St. Joseph’s Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus in Woonsocket and a member of the Good Sams Club. He also organized and coached East Woonsocket Little League.
He enjoyed playing hockey, softball, tennis, golf, bowling, basketball, working out at the YMCA, and making puzzles of all kinds. He was an avid traveler and spent many winters in Florida. He loved music and was a talented guitar player and singer. His greatest joy was being with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gerry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’ Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. There are no visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Bellingham, Mass. To sign guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
