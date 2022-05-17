Gerald L. Griffin, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Patricia (Deery) Griffin. They were married for the past 44 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Margaret Griffin. Gerry was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
He had many loves in life including music, family, sharing stories and his beloved neighborhood where he raised his family and made countless lifelong friends. He cherished his daily walks on the Blackstone bike path, and he will be sadly missed by his dog, Mazie.
Gerry was a talented and accomplished musician, playing and touring in the band North East Expressway early in life. Later in life he became a master machinist and owned and operated Griffin Machine in Cumberland, R.I., until retirement.
He leaves his children Adam Griffin and his wife, Emily, of Wakefield, R.I., Katie Griffin of Cumberland, and Bonnie Griffin and her husband, Eric Holman, of Excelsior Springs, Mo.; his brother, Joseph Griffin Jr. and wife, Margaret Griffin, of Cumberland; five grandchildren: Eleanor, Owen, Anoushka, Eva and Priya Griffin. He was the brother of his late infant sister, Mary.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Gerry's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the New England Humane Society at newenglandhumanesociety.com.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
