Gerald N. Petrin, 94, of Attleboro, Mass., passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Life Care Center, Attleboro.
He was the husband of the late Yvette R. (Cote) Petrin and the late Celine (Bourbeau) Petrin.
Born in St. Aimee, Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Philippe and Emma (Rivard) Petrin. He resided in Attleboro for the past 15 years, previously residing in South Attleboro, Mass.
Mr. Petrin was employed as a draftsman for the former Bloom Corporation in East Providence until his retirement.
Gerald was a communicant of the St. Theresa Church in South Attleboro. He enjoyed playing cribbage and bingo and was an avid bowler. He was a dedicated and passionate New England Patriots fan. Those who love him will always remember his gentle nature, his infectious smile, and the love for his family.
He is survived by his loving children; Michael "Mitch" Petrin and his wife, Cindy, of Blackstone, Suzanne Cousineau and her husband, Kenneth, of South Carolina and Jo-Ann Turbesi and her husband, Mark, of Millville, Mass.; his step-daughters, Rachel St. Onge and late husband, Marcel Longprem of Canada; Danielle St. Onge and her husband, David Byron, of Wilmington, N.C.; Yolande Mahonec and her husband, Mark Mahonec, of Tamarac, Fla.; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren; his siblings, Yvette Gregoire, Rita Cournoyer and Philippe Petrin and his wife, Edith, all of Canada; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert Petrin, Alice Bibeau, Gertrude Salvas, Denise Daunais, Cecile Bourassa, Therese Gadbois, Raymond Petrin and Jean D'Arc Pelletier.
Gerald's Life Celebration was held Saturday, October 23, 2021, with visiting hours and a prayer service, in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. Burial followed in the St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
For the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
