Geraldine "Geri" A. Asher, 72, of Pawtucket, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 22, 2023, at home.
She was the beloved wife of Donald I Carlson Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose (DiMaria) Amitrano, and her stepfather Paul Babcock.
Geraldine had worked for Verizon for 33 years before her retirement.
Geri had a larger-than-life personality and although she was small in stature, you always knew she was in the room. She welcomed everyone into her home and was always willing to feed the crowd. She enjoyed baking, especially making birthday cakes for her grandkids. She spent many years as a seasonal camper at Canoe River in Mansfield, Mass., and enjoyed spending time in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. For many years, she and Don spent the weekends DJing and hosting karaoke as Spiceman and Geri for private parties and at many local social clubs. Geri was always one phone call away if you needed to chat or catch up on all the gossip. She was a shining light in the family, and she will be missed by many.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, William (Monica) Asher, Kristen Asher, Kerri-Lynn (Steven Rousseau) Carlson, and Donald (Jennifer Botelho) Carlson III; her brother Gary (Gail) Amitrano; her sister, Lori (Rey) Lovelace; her half-brother, John Amitrano; and her stepbrother, Marc Cutler. She was formerly married to the late William Asher, the father of her children, William and Kristen. The lights of her life were her nine grandchildren, Jaleah, Daniel, Hailey, Addison, RJ, Kamryn, Zion, Brylee, and Grace. She was the sister of the late John Amitrano.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Prayer Service on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m., in the Costigan-O’Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage St., Pawtucket. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Costigan-O’Neill Funeral Home. The burial will be private.
