Geraldine L. Picciotti, 99, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Thursday, April 21, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Frank Picciotti. Born in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Jacobi) Kelly.
Geraldine enjoyed playing cards and trips to the casino. What she loved most of all was time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Smith and her companion, Dan Bubble, Laura Hushion and her husband, Richard, Robert Picciotti and his wife, Louise. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Barbara Piccotti, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Nicholas Picciotti and the sister of the late Frances De Pasquale.
Relatives and friends were kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, April 26 in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial followed in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Visiting hours were held April in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
Arrangements were by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.
