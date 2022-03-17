Gerard B. Cournoyer, 79, of Trent Street, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Georgette A. (Giguere) Cournoyer. Mr. & Mrs. Cournoyer had been married for 44 years.
Born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Bernard J. and Jeannette (Lavallee) Cournoyer, he had lived in Woonsocket for the past fifty-three years, previously residing in Cumberland.
Mr. Cournoyer was a graduate of Roger Williams University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He went on to work as a senior research engineer for the Foxboro Company, and as a mechanical engineer for Thermo Fisher Scientific, retiring in 2010.
Gerry was a member of the Lafayette Lodge #47, F. & A.M., Cumberland, and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Providence. He was a life member of the Woonsocket Lodge of Elks #850, B.P.O.E., a life member of the Enrico Caruso Society, Manville, and a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Woonsocket.
He is survived by one son, Justin Cournoyer, and his companion, Jenn Lussier, of Woonsocket; one step-daughter, Nicole Boucher, of Cumberland; one step-son, Timothy Nadeau, and his wife. Renee, of North Hollywood, Calif.; one brother, Richard Cournoyer, of Walnut Creek, Calif.; and five grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, Riley, Nolan and Nicholas. He was the father-in-law of the late Bruce Boucher
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the PAN Foundation, PO Box 716408, Philadelphia, PA 19171, would be appreciated.
