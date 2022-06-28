Gerard B. Gravel, 94, of Cumberland, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, at Mt. St. Rita Health Centre. He was the husband of the late Lois (Mongeau) Gravel.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Gerard B. and Valerie (Dufour) Gravel. He resided in Cumberland for many years.
Following high school, Mr. Gravel entered the United States Navy, serving as an engine and diesel mechanic.
After the service, he worked as a mechanic and service manager for Baker Auto Co., Garnier Rambler and E.P. Fournier Co. In his later years, he worked for the Attorney General and also the Cumberland School Department.
His passion for airplanes was well known. He learned to fly at a young age and was a member of the Mercury Flying Club at the Smithfield Airport. When he was not working on cars, he could be found flying his planes at North Central Airport.
He leaves his two sons, Cris Gravel of Foster, and Mark Gravel and his wife, Susan, of Johnston; his daughter, Lisa Waterman, and her husband, Jonathan, of Cumberland; his five grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Rita Tousignant, Bertha Sasserville, Germaine Gravel and Arthur Gravel.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Gerard's Life Celebration to be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, R.I.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
