Gerard E. Brousseau, 80, of Cumberland passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the West Shore Rehabilitation Center, Warwick.
He was the beloved husband of Veronica L.(Laston) Brousseau and they had been happily married for the past 47 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Leo Brousseau and the late Terese (Tougas) Brousseau-Schofield. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Gerard was a graduate of Rhode Island College and was a high school teacher for a number of years.
Mr. Brousseau worked for Brousseau Interior Contractors, a union company, of which he was a general superintendent for most of his career. In later years worked as a Foreman for Bowerman & Associates until his retirement in 2005.
Gerry, as he was affectionately known, was a communicant of the St. Aidan Church where he was a member of the church choir. He enjoyed singing and was a member of the R.I. based Barbershop Chorus. He also enjoyed gardening and dancing. Those who love him will always remember his reserved quiet nature, his quick wit, and the love and devotion he had for his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, David Brousseau and his spouse, Mark Oshima, of California, Diane Brousseau of Cumberland, Sean McVeigh and his wife, Mary, of Cumberland; his siblings, Leo Brousseau and his wife, Gail, of Lincoln, Claudia Seaton and her husband, Jack, of West Warwick, Nancy Vigeant and her husband, Robert, of Florida; his two grandchildren Michael and Caitlin McVeigh of Cumberland. He was the brother of the late Dennis Brousseau and Jeanne Floody.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Gerry's Life Celebration to be held with a visitation on Friday, April 22. 2022, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association of R.I., 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.
