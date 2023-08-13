Gerard H. “Jerry” Brien Jr., 79, of Woonsocket, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Jerry returned to the Lord surrounded by the love of his family and under the tender care of Hope Hospice.
Jerry was the loving husband of Joanne Mary (Myrtle) Brien. Jerry and Joanne were married on Oct. 26, 1963, and shared nearly 60 years of mutual love and devotion to one another.
Jerry was born in Woonsocket on Dec. 27, 1943, a son of the late Gerard H. Brien, Sr. and Marguerite C. (Auclair) Brien. He was a lifelong resident of the city and a graduate of Woonsocket High School class of 1960.
Mr. Brien was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard serving from 1961 to 1965. After his service to his country he returned to Woonsocket with Joanne where they raised their family.
Jerry was employed at General Motors in Framingham for many years before retiring in 1999. Jerry furthered his education by earning his X-ray technologist degree from Community College of Rhode Island and a degree in radiation therapy from the University of Tennessee. Jerry also worked at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham as a radiologic technologist and volunteered at Landmark Medical Center.
Jerry was a longtime active communicant of St. Joseph Parish where he was a member of the parish building committee.
Jerry was an assistant scout master and later scout master for St. Joseph Boy Scout Troop #6. He was a member of St. Joseph Veterans Association, the United Auto Workers and the National Rifle Association.
The great outdoors called to Jerry throughout his life. He just loved taking in all that nature has to offer. True to his Ocean State roots, and in light of his Coast Guard service, Jerry spent some time at sea commercial fishing. When not bobbing upon the high seas Jerry headed out to woods of Pennsylvania to go hunting with his brother-in-law. Closer to home every summer Jerry exhibited his trademark “green thumb” by cultivating his garden that would yield a bounty for family and friends. Jerry even made his own wine. Jerry’s wine is the envy of those so-called “top-shelf” brands.
Jerry was a very helpful person who would always lend a hand with home repair and improvement projects. As a GM man Jerry could be found under the hood of a car working on an engine.
A man of strong opinions, Jerry will be remembered for his love for his family who were the center of his world.
In addition to his wife of nearly 60 years, Jerry is survived by his son and three daughters, Matthew Brien and his wife, Deanna, of Woonsocket, Monique Bergeron and her husband, Marc, of Woonsocket, Jeanne Maculan and her husband, Eric, of West Greenwich, and Therese “Terry” Salvas and her husband, Andre, of Woonsocket. He was the father of the late Gerard H. Brien III who passed away in 2003. He was the brother of Pauline Harris of Woonsocket and the late Jean Brien. Jerry is survived by his 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and manly nieces, nephews and cousins and their families.
Jerry’s funeral will be Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Jerry at visiting hours on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI. 02904 or www.hopehealthco.org.
