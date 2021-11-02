Gerard L. Courtemanche Sr., 82, of North Smithfield, passed away surrounded by his family Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Ladoucer) Courtemanche. Gerard was the beloved husband of the late Diane M. (Logan) Courtemanche. They were happily married for 50 years.
Gerard was a master barber and owned the Village Barbershop in Cumberland for 50+ years prior to retiring. He and his wife loved to pamper their dogs and were avid country line dancers, they loved to travel, go on cruises, and go camping with friends. What he loved most of all was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Gerard is survived by his children, Gerard Courtemanche Jr. and his wife, Donna Melone-Courtemanche, Ryan Courtemanche and his longtime companion, Fahy Remillard, Kurt Courtemanche and his wife, Karen, Amy Courtemanche, and Drew Courtemanche. He also leaves three grandchildren, Brandon Melone, Paige Courtemanche and Nathan Courtemanche, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Friday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.
