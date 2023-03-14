Gerard N. Martel, 96, of Fulton St., Woonsocket, passed away on March 10, 2023.
Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Elphege and Eugenie (Marcotte) Martel.
During WWII, Gerry graduated from the U.S. Maritime Service Training Station at Sheepshead Bay, N.Y., and served in the Merchant Marines. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving as a Military Policeman in the 101st Airborne Division and was later assigned to Allied Land Forces Headquarters in Fontainebleau, France.
Gerry was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and a 1955 graduate of Bryant College, majoring in accounting and finance. He worked as an accountant for Pfizer Inc. In New York City. In 1958, he was employed by Factory Mutual Engineering Corp. (now FM Global) in Norwood, Mass., where he served as auditor and as director of the General Accounting Department, retiring in 1993. Gerry was a member of the American Legion Fairmount Post #85 and a member of the American French Genealogical Society and the Christian Seniors Association. He was an avid sports fan, particularly the Patriots and Red Sox. He loved spending time with his family at McCoy Stadium during the summer. Gerry loved to travel, whether in the states to Florida or abroad to Rome for an audience with the Pope. He was proud of his family history, tracing back his ancestors who left Paris in the 1600s to settle in Quebec.
He was the brother of the late Lillian Lagace, Beatrice Jolicoeur, Lionel Martel, Lucien Martel, Jeannette Boulay, Yvette Duhamel, Omer Martel, Pauline Franca, and Paul Martel. He leaves several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Agatha Church, Joffre Ave. Woonsocket. Burial with Military honors will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours are Friday, March 17, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886, or cancer.org in his memory would be appreciated.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
