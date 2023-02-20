Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Gerard O. Fontaine, 88, of Cumberland, died Feb. 13, 2023, in the Holiday Nursing Home, Lincoln.
He was the husband of Lorraine (Lavallee) Fontaine of Woonsocket, to whom he was married 65 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Henri and Yvonne (Mainguy) Fontaine.
He leaves two sons, Roger Fontaine of West Warwick, and Raymond Fontaine of Cumberland; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Bernard and Rene Fontaine.
Mr. Fontaine was a 1951 graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy. He served in the Army in the political and economic section of the Intelligence Production Branch in Germany, as a typist. Mr. Fontaine retired in February 1997 from Checon Corporation of Attleboro, Mass., where he worked for 23 years as an engineering manager. Prior to that, he worked 17 years at Cumberland Engineering of South Attleboro, Mass.
Mr. Fontaine was awarded a patent for his deign of a C Scan Machine. He was a former member of the Cumberland Lions Club, and volunteered at Hasbro Children's Hospital, Providence, and Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was a talented ballroom dancer, and avid gardener.
His visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
