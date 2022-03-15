Gerard Poisson, 65, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Carmen (Lefebvre) Poisson. They have been married for the past 43 years.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Rene and Lucy (St. Sauveur) Poisson. Gerry resided in Cumberland for 30 years, previously residing in Woonsocket.
He enjoyed woodworking, making various pieces of furniture for his family over the years. He was also an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.
He was a fabricator for DGS of Walpole, Mass., for 10 years, with his son Kevin. Previously he worked for LSI Inc., Woonsocket, Teds Construction, Woonsocket and General Motors, Framingham for many years.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his two children, Kevin Poisson of Cumberland and Amy Reifel and her husband, Sean, of Lincoln, along with one grandson.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Gerry's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.