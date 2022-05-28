Gerda Jourdan died Thursday, May 26, 2022, with her beloved family by her side.
Born in Oeschelbronn, Germany, she was the only child of Emil and Freida Straub. After marrying her beloved husband of 65 years, Horst K. Jourdan, the couple immigrated to Toronto and then to Rhode Island, where they started a family. First moving to Providence then to Warwick and finally planting their roots in 1969 in Lincoln where they raised their family and she remained until her last day.
She was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Providence. Gerda had a passion for gardening and was a loyal member of the Saylesville Highland Garden Club. She loved watching the Boston Bruins and being in the stands at her son’s hockey and football games, and in later years becoming an avid Patriots fan. A proud homemaker and an amazing cook, not one family gathering was had without one of her many phenomenal cakes. Not a week went by without a Saturday family “Vesper” sitting around the kitchen table sharing stories, amazing food and German beer.
Gerda loved her family fiercely and was the true matriarch of the Jourdans. She is predeceased by her husband, Horst. Gerda is survived by her four loving and devoted children, Rose King of Burrillville; Edith Jourdan Grittner and her husband, Peter Grittner, of Warwick; Manfred Jourdan and his wife, Jo-Ann M. (Heskin) Jourdan, of Lincoln; and Alexander B. Jourdan and his wife, Joanne Kay Jourdan, of Lincoln. She also leaves behind here two treasured grandsons her “Bubbele’s,” Barrett A. Jourdan and his fiance,’ Madison Kashetta, of Boston, and Jacob R. Jourdan of Lincoln.
The Jourdan family are beyond grateful for the amazing care that was given to Gerda by her caregivers: her dear next door neighbor Jerry LaPorte, Brenda Richards and her CNA, Wilma Torrico Bonilla. Special thank you to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care nurses, CNA’s and social workers, especially Annie.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a small funeral home service at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St Paul’s Lutheran Church Providence and/or Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care of R.I.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.