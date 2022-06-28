Manville - Germaine B. Nadeau, 90, of Manville, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry R. Nadeau.
Born in Woonsocket, the eldest daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (Bachand) Fagnant, she lived most of her life in Manville.
Germaine worked as a textile worker at French Worsted Co., Woonsocket, and as a cook at Lou’s Cafe, Manville before retiring.
She met and married the love of her life, Henry Nadeau, a lieutenant with the Woonsocket Fire Department. They enjoyed traveling to various destinations, attending local fairs and festivals, and they enjoyed the company of each other and those they met.
Her greatest enjoyment was listening and dancing to music, especially country music. She was a great and loving mom, and she will be sadly missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Therese A. Miller, and her husband, Marcel, of Lincoln, and Jeanne M. Lomastro of North Scituate; one son, Ernest E. Roy Jr. of Woonsocket; three sisters, Gertrude Stowe of Cumberland, Jeanne Paquette of Nashville, Tenn., and Fern Pincince of Woonsocket; one brother, Leon Fagnant of Woonsocket; four grandchildren, Jennifer Petraca, Stacy A. Bergeron, Roger D. Roy, Jr. and Jesse M. Roy; and several great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Roger D. Roy and the sister of the late Normand Fagnant.
Her funeral and burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main St., Providence, R.I. 02904, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, R.I. 02906, would be appreciated.
For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
