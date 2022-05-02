Gerry Rivet, 67, of Blackstone, Mass., died unexpectedly, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston.
Born to the late Jeanette Rivet and Camille Rivet, in Woonsocket, R.I., he resided most of his adult life in Blackstone.
He was the loving husband to the late Rye Rivet. He is survived by his children Sarah Rivet and partner, Scott Staples, of Blackstone, Jennifer Davis and her husband, Jeff Davis, of Webster, Mass., Jessica Rivet of Framingham, Mass., and new four legged son, Tank, who he adored; grandchildren Desiree, Mackenzie, and Chassidy Peloquin, Aiden Hunter; bonus grandchildren Kayla and Brittany Staples, Owen and Madi Davis; and grandpup Jemma Rose; his siblings, Johnny Rivet, of Blackstone, Jocelyn Marcus and her husband, Jeffrey, of Blackstone, Joanne Phillips and her husband, John, of Connecticut, Jackie Camara and partner, Allen Zatonsky, of Chepachet. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Gerry was Municipal Inspector for the town of Blackstone before retiring due to illness. He also owned and operated his construction company Rivet Building, served as Constable, served as Town Selectman as well as on several boards and committees.
He was a devoted family man who always went above and beyond for those he cared about.
Gerry was the center of the craft operation Riveting Creations. He enjoyed using his craftsmanship helping his friends and family complete projects and various builds. He loved fishing and camping. He will be most remembered for being a ball buster and making people laugh, his outgoing personality, generosity and huge heart. He will certainly leave a huge void for all he left behind. After six short months he is reunited with the love of his life, Rye.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation hours on Saturday May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 35 Harris Ave., Woonsocket. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 12 Prospect St., Blackstone, Mass., 01504. We hope you can join us.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Animal Shelter. In honor of, Gerry, please wear casual attire.
