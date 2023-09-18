Gertrude Annette Resendes (Mèmére), born Dec. 6, 1933, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 17, 2023.
Gertrude was the daughter of the late Eva and Stanley Pellerin. She was the beloved wife of the late George W. Resendes for 52 years until his passing in 2006.
Gert was the loving mother of five girls; Cheryl and Rick Long of Smithfield, Connie and Jim Davey of North Smithfield, Roberta and Ed Merlino of Smithfield, Rebecca and Bob Thompson of Fort Myers, Fla., and Melissa and John Chaput of Smithfield.
Gert was a graduate of North Providence High School. She spent most of her employment years as an inspector at Mine Safety Appliances until her retirement in 1996.
Besides her five daughters, she leaves her 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and her little dog, Trudy. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Oscar Pellerin, Therese Maione, Gerard Pellerin, Constance Pellerin, her granddaughter, Abbey Rose, and great-granddaughter Margaret Rose.
Mèmére most enjoyed spending time making memories with her family and friends.
She was an avid and talented crafter. Of all of her crafts, she was most gifted at and enjoyed quilting, especially with the ladies of the Smithfield Senior Center. She loved camping and traveling, and would never say no when offered the opportunity. “Have bag, will travel” was her motto.
Gert was a strong woman of faith, who dedicated much of her time to her parish, Saint Michael’s of Georgiaville, volunteering at the annual Christmas bazaar, food closet and many social justice events.
Gert, the Mom, Mother-In-Law, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Friend will be dearly missed.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours are Wednesday, 4-7 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.