Gertrude Cecile (Ethier) Bouvier, 95, formerly of Lincoln, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at St. Anne Hospital, Fall River, Mass. She was the wife of the late George H. Poirier and William O. Bouvier.

Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of Romuald Ethier and Florence Lavalee Ethier, she lived in Cumberland and Lincoln for many years, before moving to Tiverton eight years ago.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.