Gertrude E. (Toppin) Ferruche, 92, of North Smithfield, passed away Jan. 25.
She was the wife of the late Lewis L. Ferruche. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Toppin.
She was the mother of Lewis L. Ferruche and his wife, Joann, and Nancy-Lou Elderkin and her late husband, Richard Elderkin. She was the grandmother of Andrew Ferruche, Justin Elderkin and his wife, Kerry, and Amanda Lesperance and her husband, Stephen. She was the great-grandmother of Samantha Esteban and her husband, Jonathan, Grace Simoneau, Hannah Simoneau, Meghan Elderkin and Connor Elderkin. She was also the great-great-grandmother of Leo Esteban.
Gertrude was a loving wife and mother devoting her life to her family.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 102 High Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
