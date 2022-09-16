Gertrude (Robert) Langlois passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Affectionately known as "Gert," she was born in Woonsocket, and formerly resided in Blackstone and North Smithfield.
She was married to J. Leo Langlois on May 11, 1957, at Holy Family Church, most recently celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
She was predeceased by her parents Aime and Doris Robert, sister Constance Gauthier, and brother Richard Robert.
She leaves behind her three children Marc J Langlois of Smithfield, Lisa Langlois Cote and her husband Marcel of South Carolina, and Joseph Langlois and his wife, Kristen, of Connecticut; three grandchildren, Nicole McKenna of Woonsocket, Meaghan Cote-Neubert and her husband, Avery, of Texas, and Joseph Langlois of Boston; two great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Ava; her sister, Jacqueline Daignault, of Cumberland, and nieces and nephews of Woonsocket and Cumberland.
Gert spent most of her married life as a stay-at-home mom, and in the later years, was employed by Fogarty (Landmark) Hospital as a dietary aid for 25 years. She retired to enjoy her beloved pet dog, Sophie, long walks, and reading.
The family is grateful for the exceptional care from the Hope Hospice Center of Providence, R.I.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, Mass., beginning with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to The Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.