Gertrude M. "Trudy" Bilodeau, 84, of Woonsocket, passed March 1, 2023, after a brief illness.
She was the wife of Arthur J. Bilodeau, whom she married Sept. 2, 1957. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Anna (Russell) Picard.
Trudy worked as a LPN for Landmark Medical Center, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed traveling (Hawaii was her favorite), animals, camping, antiquing, and Christmas. Trudy always looked forward to springtime, when she could begin to meticulously plan her gardens. Most of all, she loved and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Arthur, she leaves their children, Karen Doiron and her husband, David, of Westminster, Md., Steven Bilodeau and his wife, Linda, of Rotonda West, Fla, and Carolyn Jarret and her husband, Jeffrey, of Woonsocket; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and one on the way; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, James, Raymond, Robert, Henry, and Gerald Picard, and her sister, Theresa Mayer.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2023, beginning with visitation from 8:30-9:30 s.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 s.m., in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave. Burial will be private.
