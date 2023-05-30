Gilbert Dean Barden, Jr, 64, of North Scituate, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2023, while working at his home.
He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Bateman) Barden for 23 years, devoted father of Andrew Barden and his wife, Colleen, Stacey Barden, Luke Barden, and the cherished grandfather of Adelyn Barden.
Born in Providence, son of the late Gilbert Sr. and Barbara (Hill) Barden, Gil was a graduate of URI with a degree in Wildlife Management and worked in construction and for R.I. DEM. Gil eventually became owner of Barden Family Orchard, a third-generation family farm.
Gil was an Eagle Scout, a member of the R.I. Fruit Growers’ Association, R.I. Farm Bureau, and proudly recognized twice as an Outstanding Conservation Farmer and Farmer of the Year in 2007. He built his first home for his family in 1996.
Gil lived life passionately, pouring himself into reading, hunting, fishing, hiking, skating, basketball, camping, teaching, and learning new skills. No matter how busy Gil was with his work, he always attended his children’s sporting events and was extremely proud to be a father and grandfather.
Gil was a member of the Greenville Baptist Church, and recently continued to deepen his relationship with God at Awakening Church with his daughter.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Bishop, and her husband, Gil of Scituate, R.I., and his brother Charles Barden and wife, Dianne, of Wamego, Kan., his aunt, Marilyn Wixson, of Plymouth, N.H., and uncle John Barden and wife, Vicky, of Blacksburg, Va. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., Route 44, Greenville. A private funeral service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For information and condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
