Gilbert P. Moore, 81, of North Smithfield, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Oakland Grove Health Care, Woonsocket.
Born in North Smithfield, he was the son of the late Clifford Sr. and Cora (Cournoyer) Moore.
Gilbert worked as a social worker for the state of Rhode Island for 52 years. He was a member of National Herb Society, Ickebana Society and the Tower Hill Botanical Garden. He was president of the CYO and active at St. John the Evangelist Church, Slatersville, as a church decorator and Sacristan. He enjoyed painting, traveling, cooking, baking and going to the opera. He also was a Sturbridge Village docent for many families.
He is survived by his seven nieces and nephews, Courtney, Michael and Thomas Moore, David Moore and his partner, Amy, Ellen Branham and her husband, Will, and Kathleen Morgan; many great-nieces and nephews and many great-great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Clifford Jr., Robert and David Moore.
His funeral will be held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, beginning with visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, or can be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1824271009 . Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.