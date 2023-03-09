Gina Marie Bacon, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on March 8, 2023, at the age of 58.
Gina dedicated her life to the care of her family and was a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 38 years, Steven R. Bacon, with whom she shared a beautiful life together.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of Clara (Amaral) Anjos of Lincoln, R.I., and Arlindo Anjos of North Kingstown, R.I.
Gina was a longtime resident and graduate of Cumberland High School. In the early years of motherhood, she educated young minds, including her own son, at New England Christian Academy. After teaching, Gina found her calling at Harvest Community Church in Woonsocket, R.I., as a bookkeeper, where she became a valuable member of the team. Her colleagues appreciated her work ethic and dedication to the church community. As a member of Harvest Community Church, she was an active Women's Ministry Leader for over 20 years.
Beyond the love she had for her faith, Gina’s passions included being in the kitchen cooking and baking. Anyone that knew her would tell you that she would also have the most delectable meals and sweetest treats. Gina extended her love and wisdom beyond family by listening to everyone’s needs, especially when they needed a shoulder to cry on, or just talk and give the advice everyone didn’t know they needed. Gina never allowed anyone to be “down” especially at a time of celebration.
Above all, Gina most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, Alina and Lucas. She treasured every moment she spent with them, and her love for them was unconditional.
Gina is survived by her sons, Kyle Bacon and his wife, Autumn, of Glocester, R.I., Andrew Bacon and his wife, Stephanie, of Cumberland, R.I.; her grandchildren, Alina and Lucas; as well as her late twin brother, David Anjos, and his widowed wife, Kathy, of Cumberland, R.I., and her late son, Jonathan R. Bacon. As well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Gina's Celebration of Life on March 11, 2023, at J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with a prayer service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to your preferred charity and/or one of Gina’s favorite ministries, Proverbs 31 Ministries, PO Box 3189 Mathews, North Carolina 28106.
“No, the journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back, and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it." – Gandalf the White, "Lord of the Rings."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.