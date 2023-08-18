Gino B. Orazi Jr., 87 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at St. Antoine Residence with his loving family by his side.
He was the husband of the late Jeannine (Fournier) Orazi. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Gino and Mary (Canestrari) Orazi.
Gino worked as a meat cutter for Star Market for several years prior to retiring.
He obtained a Master Gardeners degree from the University of Rhode Island.
He was a former member of St. Joseph and St. Agatha Senior Groups, Woonsocket Senior Bocce League, Woonsocket Senior Corn Hole, Redwood Condo League, UFCW Local 328, the Marchigiano Club and the Italian Workingmen’s Club.
Gino enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and being a loving “Papa” to his grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, playing pitch, and golfing.
He is survived by his three children, Laurie Maw of Lincoln, R.I., Debbie Orazi of North Providence, R.I., and Kenneth Orazi and his wife, Meridith, of Bristol, R.I.; one brother, Robert Orazi, and his wife, JoAnne, of Maryland; two grandchildren, Serena Lafond and Nicholas Orazi and his loving companion, Aline Durand, of Cumberland, R.I.; as well as, several loving nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Elsie Duclos.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 9 a.m. from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
