Giovanni "Jane" (Pizzarelli) Pascale, 98 of Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Village at Waterman Lake in Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late Andrew J. Pascale. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Angelina (Montecalvo) Pizzarelli. She was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Mrs. Pascale was the co-owner of Pascale Landscape Construction Inc., working alongside her late husband for many years.
Jane was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church, in Cumberland. She was a member of the Newport Historical Society. She enjoyed the outdoors and took pride in her surroundings. Most of all she enjoyed entertaining, especially with her beloved family.
She leaves her sister, Nita Noiseux, of Smithfield; her son, Gary Pascale, and his wife, Susan, of Thompson, Conn.; her daughter-in-law, Susan Pascale, of Cumberland; her four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Andrew Pascale and Kenneth Pascale and sister of the late Julia Savage, Josephine Ruo, Marie Rock, Louis Pizzarelli, Gene Pizzarelli, and Frank Pizzarelli.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Jane's Life Celebration to be held with a visitation on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in the Historic St. Joseph Church, Cumberland. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.
