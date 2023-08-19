Gloria A. Desautels, 86, of Woonsocket, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
She was the wife of the late Paul E. Desautels. Gloria and Paul were married on July 2, 1960, at Precious Blood Church and shared over 56 years together until his passing in February 2017.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Juliette (Hogue) Beaulieu. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
Gloria worked at Signa Craft Inc., Najarian's Department Store, Metal Box Company and Burger Chef. She was employed at CD Burns for many years before retiring.
Gloria was a longtime communicant of Precious Blood Parish. She was very talented at crocheting especially making baby clothing.
Gloria’s life centered around her home and family.
Gloria will be remembered as a no nonsense person. You knew right away exactly where you stood in her eyes. She told it like was and did not mince words. Underneath it all Gloria truly had a heart of gold. Her love for her family was at the center of everything she did. She cherished her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Gloria is survived by her two sons Daniel P. Deasautels and his late wife, Susan Desautels, who passed away in Aug. 2017, and David P. Desautels, (WFD, ret) and his wife, Michelle, of Foster. She was the sister of Jocelyn Joyal of Woonsocket the late Bertrand Beaulieu. Gloria was the proud grandmother of James, Jenifer, Paul, Richard, Dylan, Katelyn and her husband, Joshua, Angeleah and her husband, Travis, and Brian; and her 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m., in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Avenue, Woonsocket. Gloria will be laid to rest with her husband, Paul, at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, 1010 Hartford Ave., Johnston, RI. 02919, or www.osdri.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.