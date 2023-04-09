Gloria M. (Bertini) Morin, 90, a resident of the Friendly Home, formerly of Blackstone, Mass., passed away peacefully at the Friendly Home on April 5, with her family by her side.
She was the former wife of the late Leo N. Morin. Born March, 9, 1933, in Woonsocket she was the daughter of the late Arturo and Florence (Trudeau) Bertini.
Gloria was a nurses aide at the Wrentham State School and then was a teachers assistant at the Woonsocket Middle School retiring in 2008. She loved to sing and was a member of the Cumberland and St. Louis Choir and folk group, she was a Eucharistic Minister at Landmark Medical Center and the former Ballou Home for the Aged. She enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with her eight children, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was very active at her church, she had a strong devotion to her catholic faith and her love for the Lord, she will be sadly missed by everyone.
She is survived by three sons, David J. Morin of North Smithfield, R.I., Thomas A. and his wife, Diane Morin, of Upton, Mass., Christopher L. and his wife, Susan Morin, of Blackstone, Mass.; five daughters, Jacqueline L. and her husband, John Orlando, of Mendon, Mass., Cristina E. and her husband, Bernard “Bing” Kubaska, of Chepachet, R.I., Anne C. Lunt of Lisbon, Conn., Carolyn T. Morin of Uxbridge, Mass., and Erica L. Zecher of Blackstone, Mass. She was the mother of the late Leo L. Morin.
Her Funeral will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Divine Mercy Parish, 48 St. Paul St. Blackstone, Mass. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation hours are Wednesday, April 12, from 4 to 8 p.m.
