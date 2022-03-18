Gloria M. (Marchand) Sutherland, 91, of Manville, died March 18, 2022, in her home.
She was the wife of the late Edgar R. Sutherland. Born in Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late Emile F. and Honora (Guevremont) Marchand.
Mrs. Sutherland began her career with the former Berkshire Hathaway Co., Albion, and the former Manville Jenks Company, Manville. She later ran Edgar R. Sutherland Construction with her husband, retiring in 1992. She was a communicant of St. James Church.
She leaves her son, Russell Sutherland, and his wife, Louise, and her grandson, Cam R. Sutherland, all of Manville. She was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Marchand.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville, RI 02838.
