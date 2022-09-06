Gloria V. "Ginger" (DeConcilis) D'Andrea-Godin, 85, of Burrillville and formerly Hernando, Fla., died August 29, 2022, in Oakland Grove Health Care, Woonsocket.
She was the wife of the late Stephen Paul D'Andrea and the late Kenneth Godin. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Piendino and Clara (Colasanto) DeConcilis.
Mrs. D'Andrea-Godin received her master's degree from Rhode Island College and worked as teacher for the Austin T. Levy School, Harrisville, for 39 years. She was a substitute teacher in Florida until her 70s. Gloria loved children, and connected easily with them. Her optimistic nature and enthusiastic zest for life were a constant source of inspiration to her students, friends and family. Gloria was an avid golfer, and won tournaments in R.I. and Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters. “Ginger” would never turn down an opportunity to perform in a theater production. She loved to sing, took tap dancing lessons, and created colorful art projects for women’s club activities.
Gloria was a devoted wife and mother, and was proud of her family. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren perform in recitals, band concerts, shows, and all types of athletic events. Gloria also loved flowers, birds, animals, and the pets who were an integral part of her family throughout her life.
She is survived by her children, Gretchen D'Andrea-Worden and her husband, David, of Woodstock, Conn., Stephen D'Andrea II of Crystal River, Fla., Ralph D'Andrea and his wife, Maureen, of Australia, and Jennifer D’Andrea-Doat and her husband, Michel, of Belgium; a sister, Grace Caprioli, and her husband, Anthony, of Florida; three grandchildren, Lauren-Rose (Peter) White, Valerie, and Sebastien; two great-granddaughters, Noelle and Eva White; two nieces and a nephew. She was the sister of the late Joanna Smith.
Her funeral will be held Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, beginning with visitation at 2 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In honor of Gloria's vibrant personality, the family asks all service attendees to consider wearing bright colors. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating a personalized tree in Gloria's memory as part of a sustainable udiana, a forest of remembrance at https://enaos.udianas.net/udianas/details/201724 or to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914.
