NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Grace Church in North Attleboro is offering a crispy barbecue chicken luncheon on Sunday, Dec. 12. Each luncheon includes mac & cheese, coleslaw, salad and dessert. Pickup time is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 104 North Washington St.
Orders must be in by 5 p.m., today, Thursday, Dec. 9. Adult lunches are $10. Child lunches are $5. Make a reservation at https://tinyurl.com/2p8cs36y or call 508-695-5471. Use the driveway between the church and Richards Memorial Library to pay for and pickup meals. Pay in cash at pickup. Exact amount in cash is greatly appreciated.
