Grace (Bourque) Girard Gould, 100, of Lincoln, died Sept. 5, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
She was the wife of the late Robert D. Gould Jr. and the late Maurice Paul Girard. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Georges and Dolores (Desjarlais) Bourque.
Grace loved her family, and she especially loved family gathering during the holidays. She was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church, Albion.
She is survived by her children, Frances Gomes-Carline, and her husband, Bill Carline, of Cumberland, Douglas Gould, and his wife, Kim, of Vermont and Massachusetts, and Richard Girard and his companion, Jane, of Cumberland; her sister, Frances Benetti, of Cumberland; her granddaughter, Lauren Cartier, of Cumberland; and her three great-grandsons, Logan, Mason and Cole. She was the sister of the late Gerard, Raoul and George Bourque, Imelda Bousquet, Josephine Cartier, Gabrielle Dolinski, Rita Gregoire and Melodore Rainville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Grace and her husband, Robert, on Oct. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m., in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St, Albion. The family kindly requests that attendees wear masks. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI.
