Grace Hadden Friewald (Bebbe), 90, of Pawtucket, R.I., passed away on Feb. 15, after a short illness.
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Hadden of Greenport, N.Y., and Betsy Hann of Raleigh, N.C.; her cousin Mary Lansing of Florida; six nieces, several grandnieces and great-grandnieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Friewald, her sister Mary Lay Delaney and cousin John Faulkner.
Grace enjoyed her family. She never missed the annual, “Christmas in August” at her sister Barbara's house. She cruised the ocean with her sister Betsy and had regular Sunday dinners with her cousin John. She and her father enjoyed bowling together; both bowled well into their 80s.
Grace was a proud graduate of the nursing program at Pembroke College in Brown University, after which she worked a lifetime at the Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I. She specialized in neonatal nursing, earning respect and regard from all her colleagues.
Grace traveled the world with her husband. They shared a passion for European tours, particularly the Scandinavian countries. Grace was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She followed the Red Sox minor leagues, attending many Pawtucket Red Sox games. She gardened and was famous for her signature chili sauce and bundt-sized coffee cake.
She delighted in nature and wildlife, so it would serve her memory well to donate to two of her favorite charities, the Sierra Club and World Wild Life Fund. Close to her heart however, was the Rhode Island’s Meals on Wheels program where she worked as volunteer driver.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 29, at 12:30 p.m., in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, R.I. Please meet at the administrative building for noon to be lined up for procession.
Visit www.csori.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.