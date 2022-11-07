After six years apart, Grace (Miller) Riendeau was called by her Lord to rejoin the love of her life, Sylvio, on Oct. 27, 2022.
They had last celebrated their wedding vows together in February 2016; they were married for more than 67 years.
Born in 1930 in Berlin, N.H., she was the daughter to Yvonne and the step-daughter to Emile Nolet. Her youth was difficult, as it was for many born during the Great Depression and World War II years, but her eventual love for and life with her beloved Sy would yield decades of happy moments and cherished memories. She enjoyed raising her family in Pawtucket, eventually returning after 20 years of Florida and Texas living. Grace valued hard work and dedication, she demonstrated both as a mom and later as an employee at Texas Instruments before retiring in 1991.
Grace and Sy enjoyed retirement to the fullest, traveling to Japan, cruising in Alaska, and hosting numerous guests in their homes. Grace loved a party, from big Christmas Eve dinners to small summer cookouts, her table was where she gathered with those she loved. She treasured her friendships and adored her family, and made every effort to celebrate all of them, and they with her! When COVID stopped the gatherings, her family and friends took it to the streets, literally, with a full-blown car parade and mayoral citation for her 90th birthday.
Grace will be remembered fondly by her five children, Gloria Fleurant, Richard (Patricia), Ronald, Roger (Yasumi), and William (Stephanie Gray) Riendeau, predeceased by son-in-law Charles and daughter-in-law Janet. Her 11 grandchildren and step-grandchildren flooded her life with joy and happiness, and her 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson brought her a tremendous amount of love. She leaves behind her sisters-in-law Mikki and Claire Riendeau, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Grace will truly be missed by her and Sy’s travel buddies, sister-in-law and dearest friend, Helen Bacon, and her husband, Leo.
A mass celebrating Grace’s full and wonderful life will be had a later time, burial will be private. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
