Gregory John Matta of Cumberland, R.I., died on May 1 after living with Parkinson's Disease for many years. He was 75.
Greg is survived by his wife, Lois Kelly, sons Gregory Frishman Matta (Carla) and Ian Kelly Matta (Ava), granddaughter Kelsey Frishman Matta, brother Frank Matta (Suzanne), sister Christine Bishop (Bob), and many nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins and good friends.
He was a graduate of the University of Miami and an Army veteran assigned to Fort Ritchie, Md., during the Vietnam War. Greg worked for NCR when mainframes ruled, owned a backcountry outfitter store, and later became an owner of Campus Fine Wines in Providence.
Greg was happiest hiking challenging mountains, bragging on his wife, sons and granddaughter, photographing wildlife on his pond, and rooting for the University of Miami Hurricanes. He was at the infamous 1984 Boston College-Miami football game when Doug Flutie threw the Hail Mary pass, an upset for Miami and an upset for Greg's stomach.
Greg was a man of integrity and kindness, and a fiercely independent spirit, unwilling to tolerate injustices, "phonies," or bureaucratic nonsense. He was a learner, a seeker of new perspectives, and a person who adapted as his long disease progressed, always looking for ways to keep life interesting.
If so inclined, donations in Greg's memory may be made to Tockwotton on the Waterfront, 500 Waterfront Drive, East Providence, RI, 02914, or HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI, 02904. Greg's real request: take a walk in the woods with friends and your favorite dog, and feel the sun on your face.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Greg's Life Celebration to be held at Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, Cumberland, on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
We invite family and friends to lunch in Greg's honor at 12:30 at the Coachmens' Lodge, 273 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass.
