Gwendolyn (Benson) Durden, 86, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in her home with her loving family by her side.
Gwen was born in Landrum, S.C., the daughter of the late Frank and Nonia (Harris) Benson. She was the wife of Carl G. Durden of Woonsocket.
Gwen was a jack-of-all-trades, working as a domestic worker as well as working at Crimptex, Woonsocket Dress, and the YWCA. She also worked in the environmental department at Oakland Grove and Landmark Medical Center until she retired.
Gwen was a member of the St. James Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she served on the Usher Board, the Missionary Ministry, JW Hinson Scholarship, and the Young Women Progressive Club, just to name a few. She loved working in the church. She also was a member of the NAACP and the Friendly Essence I and II.
Gwen enjoyed dancing, was a huge Red Sox fan, and enjoyed occasional trips to Twin River. She loved spending time with family and friends and taking care of her grandchildren. She was also a babysitter for family and friends.
Besides her husband Carl, she is survived by her three children, Nicholas Durden of Providence, Carla Gray, and her husband, Christopher, of Woonsocket, and Keith Durden of Woonsocket; an adopted brother, Wayne Lindsey; godson, Michael Wilson; sisters-in-law, Cubie Watson, Janice Freeman, and Dedra Durden; her brothers-in-law, Alfonso Durden, James Durden, and Willie Freeman; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Jessie Lindsey, Zeddie Lindsey, and her late brothers Willie “Billy” Scurry III and James “Tim” Collins. And her grandson Markeith Collins.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m., in St. James Baptist Church, 340 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Road, North Smithfield, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours are on Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., in St. James Baptist Church.
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements; www.sdipardomcfh.com.
