Harold W. Audette, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
He was the husband of Dolores M. (Lemos) Audette. They have been married for the past 63 years.
Born in Cumberland, he was the son of the late John and Eleanor (Gagnon) Audette. Harry was a lifelong Cumberland resident.
Harry was an avid outdoors man who shared his love of hunting and fishing with his son, his grandsons, and his great-grandsons. More than anything, Harry's deepest love was his wife of 63 years, Dolores, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He lived his life with a deep sense of faith, family, duty and honor, and was an example for many.
He was a member of the R.I. Fire Chiefs Association, New England Fire Chiefs Association, the International Association of Fire Chief's, Cumberland Beagle Club, R.I. Angler's Association, Duck's Unlimited, and the NRA, and was also a R.I. Deputy State Fire Marshal.
Harry was a U.S. Marine Veteran, and also a lifelong parishioner of the Historic St. Joseph Church, Cumberland.
In his later years, he and Dolores wintered in Venice, FL., where they made many new friends.
Harry was a retired Fire Chief of the Cumberland Fire District with unwavering commitment until his retirement in 1999. His remarkable journey in the fire service began in the former Berkley Fire District, where he embarked on a path, steadily rising through the ranks until he achieved the prestigious position of Fire Chief.
In 1992, a momentous event unfolded as the Berkley Fire District and the Ashton Fire District joined forces to establish the Cumberland Fire District. Once again, Chief Audette was bestowed with the honor of leading this newly formed entity as Fire Chief. His visionary leadership played an integral role in the modernization of technology and the implementation of advanced tactics within the fire service of Cumberland.
Throughout his illustrious career, Harry exemplified the true essence of a devoted firefighter. His dedication to protecting and serving the community of Cumberland was unwavering, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those he worked alongside and the lives he touched.
Beside his wife, he is survived by his children: Mark H. Audette and his wife, Lori-Ann, of Cumberland; Robin Boyle and her husband, Mark, of Cumberland; and Beth Espinoza and her husband, Steven, of La Jolla, Calif.; his six grandchildren: Nathan Audette, Ryan Audette, Chelsea Maziarz, Marley Dutcher, Sarah Espinoza an Abigail Espinoza; 11 great-grandchildren: Zion, Zavier, Zakai, Jamison, Jaxson, Quinn, Ellie, Graham, Wes, Mac, and Lilly; his sister Joan Moskalenko of New Hampshire, along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John Audette, and Barbara Truesdale.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Harry's life celebration to begin with visiting hours on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4 to 8, and continuing on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the R.I. Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, PO Box 28132, Providence, RI 02908, or Alzheimer's Association of RI, 245 Waterman Street #306, Providence, RI 02906.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.