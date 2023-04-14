Harriet D. Smith – Scituate Apr 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harriet D. (Dexter) Smith, 94, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.She was the wife of the late Frederick L. Smith. She was born in North Scituate, the daughter of the late Horace E. and Sarah A. (Thornton) Dexter.Mrs. Smith was a clerk for the Dexter Brothers Oil Co. for many years. She was a lifelong North Scituate resident and a graduate of Bryant College.Mrs. Smith was the mother of Mark, Greg, and Dwight. She is also survived by her grandsons Justin (wife Erin) and Kyle (wife Jen) and three great-granddaughters.Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to North Scituate Baptist Church, P.O. Box 427, North Scituate, RI 02857, will be appreciated.For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com. 