Hazel Gail Janas defined grace. Not only was she beautiful, but she was kind and forgiving and made the best of every situation, even tragic ones, with good humor and a positive disposition.

Gail (who disliked the name Hazel) was born on April 6, 1942, at Notre Dame Hospital in Central Falls. She was the daughter of Louis and Hazel Goodrich. With her husband of more than 30 years, Joseph E. Janas, Gail lived in Rehoboth, Mass.

