Hazel Gail Janas defined grace. Not only was she beautiful, but she was kind and forgiving and made the best of every situation, even tragic ones, with good humor and a positive disposition.
Gail (who disliked the name Hazel) was born on April 6, 1942, at Notre Dame Hospital in Central Falls. She was the daughter of Louis and Hazel Goodrich. With her husband of more than 30 years, Joseph E. Janas, Gail lived in Rehoboth, Mass.
Gail is survived by her children James Maymon (and his wife Sherri) and Tracey Mefford (and her husband Tom), stepchildren Michael Janas (and his wife Mary Ann) and Edie Janas (and her husband Bill Walsh), Kerry Janas (late husband, Russell Janas), as well as nine grandchildren: Emily, Timothy, Nathan, Sean, Jared, Sam, Lily, Joseph and Anne Marie and a growing number of great-grandchildren: Noah, Abigail, Matthew and William. She also leaves behind her brother, Louis Goodrich, and his wife, Marie, as well as stepbrothers David and Robert Goodrich.
Gail’s life began tragically when her mother died in childbirth. Despite this, she forged ahead and graduated from East Providence High School and then Fisher Secretarial School. She married a young sailor, Ron Maymon, and soon had two children. Gail was a doting and devoted mother and did whatever she could for her family. When she was widowed and left as a sole parent and earner, Gail worked several jobs at a time so her children could thrive. Despite the challenges, she persevered with her characteristic gentle spirit and positive attitude.
Eventually, she landed at McLaughlin and Moran Premier Beverage Distributor, where she served as an executive assistant and the friendly face of the company. While Gail was quiet, kind, and gentle, she made a lasting impression with all she met, whether it was a U.S. senator or a customer looking for beer.
She possessed a giant heart, which she used to benefit others. She donated her time to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and St. Jude’s Hospital as well as anyone who seemed down on their luck. She had a soft spot for animals and grandchildren and would let them do whatever brought them joy – having left her disciplinary instincts with her own children.
When she became ill nearly a decade ago, her lifetime of grace came back to her in the form of an army of caregivers. This, along with her husband’s support, allowed her to remain at home until the end. The family thanks Hospice for helping Gail on her journey. Thank you also to the dedicated, compassionate private caregivers, including Jenny, Susan, Jaime, Rachelle, Melissa, Vindy, Joanna, Karen and Kailey, who brought comfort to the whole family and returned some of the love that Gail put into the world.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro, Mass.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Christ Church in Lonsdale, 1645 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, R.I. Burial will take place at a later date.
