Hazel M. Campopiano, 94, formerly of Johnston and Bristol, passed away Sept. 28, 2022, after a long illness.
She was the wife of the late Remo Campopiano. Born in Providence, the middle daughter of the late Frank and Harriet (Arnold) Reedy. She was also preceded in death by her youngest son, David Campopiano.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Campopiano and his wife, Claudia, of Bristol, and Steven (Remo) Campopiano and his partner, Beatrice Lee, of Minneapolis, Minn.
She loved plants and flowers of all kinds. And she adored spending time with her grandchildren Adam Campopiano and his wife, Stephanie, of North Scituate and Alyssa Williams and her partner, William Hightower, of Attleboro, Mass., and Sophie Meyers of Florida. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Victoria Williams and Sean Williams of Lincoln.
She was the beloved sister of Shirley Hurd of Greenville. She was preceded in death by her brothers Richard (Dicky) Reedy and Raymond Reedy and her sister Marion (Reedy) Spice, who everyone called Polly. She will be sorely missed by her loving nieces and nephews and their children.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Rhode Island, 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906, would be greatly appreciated.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m., in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
