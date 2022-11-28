Helen (Hutnak) Ammerman, 81, of Nasonville, died Nov. 22, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the wife of John E. Ammerman II, whom she married August 9, 1970. Born in Nasonville, she was the daughter of the late John and Veronica (Gallik) Hutnak.
Helen was a graduate of Burrillville High School. She worked for the state of Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation for 13 years, and had previously been employed by the former NYNEX for 14 years, and Bryant University for 25 years. Helen enjoyed crafting, and bird watching.
Besides her husband, John, she leaves their daughter, Elizabeth Ammerman, of Nasonville; her brother, Vincent Hutnak, and his wife, Uta, of Pullman, Wash.; her sisters-in-law Arlene Hutnak of Milford, Mass., and Judith Ammerman of Cumberland, R.I; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Fred Hutnak and Joseph Gallik, and her half-siblings Mary Cardillo, Katherine Francis, Joseph and John Hutnak.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, with a service at 11 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Church St., Slatersville. Masks will be required for all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to World Central Kitchen, Attn: Donor Services Team, 200 Massachusetts Ave., NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20001.
