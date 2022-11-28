Helen (Hutnak) Ammerman, 81, of Nasonville, died Nov. 22, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the wife of John E. Ammerman II, whom she married August 9, 1970. Born in Nasonville, she was the daughter of the late John and Veronica (Gallik) Hutnak.

Helen was a graduate of Burrillville High School. She worked for the state of Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation for 13 years, and had previously been employed by the former NYNEX for 14 years, and Bryant University for 25 years. Helen enjoyed crafting, and bird watching.

